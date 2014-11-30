Luck, Colts drum Redskins

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw a career-high five touchdown passes Sunday and topped the 300-yard mark for a franchise-record 10th time this season, leading the Indianapolis Colts past the Washington Redskins 49-27.
Indianapolis (8-4) won for the eighth time in 10 games since starting 0-2.
Luck was 19 of 27 for 370 yards and had TD passes of 30, 3, 48, 73 and 79 yards. He broke Peyton Manning's mark for most 300-yard games in one season and joined Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to top 4,000 yards in two of their first three seasons.
He did all that while Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick behind Luck in 2012, watched from the sideline. Griffin's replacement, Colt McCoy, was 31 of 47 for a career-best 392 yards and three TDs, also a career high.
Washington (3-9) has lost four straight.
