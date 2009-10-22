LT, three other Chargers miss practice because of flu

SAN DIEGO -- The Chargers have had numerous players miss practice as they continue preparations for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Jacob Hester, wide receiver Buster Davis and linebacker Jyles Tucker were unable to practice Thursday.
Others not working were cornerback Antonio Cromartie (knee) and center Nick Hardwick (ankle). Cromartie is expected to play Sunday; Hardwick is out until December.
