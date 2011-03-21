LSU's Peterson unsure if he will attend 2011 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 21, 2011 at 01:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson figures to be one of the top picks in next month's NFL draft, but will he attend the event in New York? That has yet to be decided.

"I don't know," Peterson said during an interview with NFL.com. "My family and I are weighing the pros and the cons."

Peterson said he has sworn off looking at NFL mock drafts, although his friends won't stop giving him updates. Peterson said he is just anxious for the April 28-30 draft, and until that time, nothing really matters.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has Peterson going first overall in his most recent mock draft. If Peterson went No. 1, it would mark the first time that a cornerback did so. Does Peterson know that?

"Definitely. I'm aware," he said.

Perhaps a little tired of hearing about it?

"A little bit," he said. "I am trying to take it one day at a time, and then on April 28, see where I am going to be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

