Around the NFL

LSU S Grant Delpit (ankle) won't do combine drills

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 01:21 AM

LSU product Grant Delpit is nearing a return.

The highly regarded safety is in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and is close to being a full-go after injuring his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. However, while Delpit will participate in meetings and the medical evaluation, he will not take part in drills in Indy, his goal instead is to be ready to go through drills at LSU's pro day on April 3, Rapoport added.

Delpit played with an injured ankle during the 2019 season. He still turned in a stellar junior campaign for the national titlists with 65 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Seen by many as a late first-round pick, Delpit is ranked No. 31 NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's prospect rankings with Jeremiah prognosticating the safety will go 23rd overall to the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns send Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that cornerback Donte Jackson is re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $35.1 million contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW