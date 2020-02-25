LSU S Grant Delpit (ankle) won't do combine drills

The highly regarded safety is in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and is close to being a full-go after injuring his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. However, while Delpit will participate in meetings and the medical evaluation, he will not take part in drills in Indy, his goal instead is to be ready to go through drills at LSU's pro day on April 3, Rapoport added.