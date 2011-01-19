LSU's gazelle-like receiver Toliver impressing at Shrine practice

» North Carolina defensive tackle Marvin Austin has been one of the most impressive players on the practice field during the first three workouts. He has repeatedly dominated blockers in one-on-one drills and shown the combination of brute strength and athleticism that earned him high marks heading into his senior season. Although most in attendance expected him to be the most dominant player on the field based on his immense talent and ability, few would expect him to regain his game so quickly after sitting out all of the 2010 season due to a school-imposed suspension. However, Austin has not only found his rhythm as a rusher, but he has shown a more diverse game by mixing in power moves to complement his athletic skill set. If his dominance carries into the game on Saturday (on NFL Network), Austin will re-emerge as one of the top interior tackles on draft boards across the league.