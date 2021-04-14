Around the NFL

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to have pro day on April 26

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox will have a pro day after all.

After hamstring tightness kept him out of LSU's first pro day, Cox will hold a session on Monday, April 26, at the university's facility, his agent announced.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on April 29.

Ranked as NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah's No. 50 overall player heading into the 2021 draft, an inspiring workout could secure the linebacker's spot in the early portion of the draft.

After starting his college career at North Dakota State, Cox transferred to Baton Rouge for the 2020 season and, by all accounts, didn't look out of place on an SEC field. Making that transition should help his projection to the NFL.

Cox owns range to be a coverage linebacker in the NFL who, at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, can take on tight ends in space. His biggest question transitioning to the pro game is his run fits on defense, where he was sometimes slow to diagnose. But in space is where the linebacker excels. With the ability to play a hybrid role as a coverage linebacker with some safety skills, Cox has a chance to build a role on an NFL team.

Having his pro day before the April 29 should help teams get a better gauge on Cox's athletic profile heading into draft weekend.

