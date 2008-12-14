Losman gets second straight start in place of Edwards

Published: Dec 14, 2008 at 03:19 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Buffalo Bills backup quarterback J.P. Losman made his second straight start for injured starter Trent Edwards against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Edwards was listed as the Bills' No. 3 quarterback after he missed practice all week because of a lingering groin injury sustained in the first half of Buffalo's loss to San Francisco on Nov. 30.

Losman was ineffective and inconsistent last week in the Bills' 16-3 loss to Miami in Toronto, completing 13 of 27 passes for 123 yards. He also threw a costly interception in the third quarter on a first-down play from the Dolphins 3. Gibran Hamdan was Losman's backup Sunday.

Starting cornerback Jabari Greer missed his fourth straight game because of a right knee injury.

Also inactive for the Bills were guard Jason Whittle, offensive tackle Demetrius Bell, cornerback Dustin Fox, running back Xavier Omon and tight end Jonathan Stupar.

Jets linebacker Vernon Gholston, the No. 6 overall pick in April, was inactive for the first time this season. Gholston, a defensive end at Ohio State, has struggled as an outside linebacker in New York's 3-4 defensive scheme with no sacks. He has mainly played on special teams.

Wide receiver Brad Smith was also out with a concussion after being injured in the Jets' loss at San Francisco last Sunday. Smith didn't practice all week, participating in only light workouts.

Speedy David Clowney was set to make his NFL debut in Smith's place, activated for the first time in two seasons. He led the AFC with 222 yards receiving during the preseason, but injured a shoulder and was inactive for every regular-season game.

Also inactive for the Jets were kicker Mike Nugent, linebacker Jason Trusnik and defensive backs David Barrett, Drew Coleman and J.R. Reed. Brett Ratliff was listed as the emergency quarterback.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

