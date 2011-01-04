Los Angeles councilwoman wants further study on stadium

Published: Jan 04, 2011 at 12:40 PM

A Los Angeles city councilwoman is calling for a study of the impact that a proposed downtown NFL football stadium would have on the city-owned Los Angeles Convention Center.

Janice Hahn said Tuesday that because building the proposed stadium would involve demolishing the convention center's West Hall, the impact on the center should be considered.

"I think it's a great idea to bring a football stadium to our city," she said in a statement, according the Los Angeles Times. "However, since the convention center is a city asset, we need to know the potential impacts that these plans may have on it."

Hahn also said she wants a report on how a football stadium could affect ongoing prospects for privatizing the convention center. According to the Times, Hahn noted that the city pays $46 million annually on debt incurred from the last major renovation of the convention center and said the city's top budget official was considering asking outside companies to present proposals for privately managing the convention center.

Last month, AEG unveiled a proposal to build an NFL football stadium and events center in downtown L.A. at the convention center. The development company plans to lure an NFL team to Los Angeles within the next few months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

