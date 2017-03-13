Around the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers release veteran OT King Dunlap

Published: Mar 13, 2017 at 07:16 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't finished retooling their beleaguered offensive line.

After signing Russell Okung to protect Philip Rivers' blind side, the Bolts released veteran tackleKing Dunlap, the team announced Monday. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager first reported the news.

Dunlap was arrested last month on suspicion of violating a protective order. Signed to a four-year, $28 million extension in February of 2015, he was due to collect a $500,000 roster bonus on March 18.

Often banged up, the 31-year-old veteran started 46 of a possible 64 games in San Diego over the past four years.

Dunlap is the second offensive-line starter to be dumped by the Chargers in the past week. D.J. Fluker was also released, opening a vacancy at right guard.

The veteran tackle market has been picked clean, leaving Dunlap and the oft-injured duo of Ryan Clady and Andre Smith as the biggest names available.

