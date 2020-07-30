Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 10:15 PM

Looking inside the numbers of the Top 100 Players of 2020

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

From No. 100 Lavonte David to No. 1 Lamar Jackson, the NFL "Top 100 Players of 2020" has counted down and arrived to crown the reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player as the top talent in the league, as voted by his peers.

There were superstars given their rightful due and plenty of snubs to argue about.

It was also a year in which three pairs of brothers were on the list, a couple of tight ends made some huge marks, a collection of youngsters made phenomenal first impressions and an overwhelming amount of dazzling debuts were had in the Top 100.

Here's a look at some interesting numbers within the Top 100:

0 - Combined amount of kickers and punters selected.

1 - Amount of undrafted free agents on the Top 100: Shaq Barrett.

1 - Number of centers to make the NFL Top 100. The Eagles' Jason Kelce is the only center, but is half of one of three sibling duos to make the list as he and brother Travis are accompanied by J.J. and T.J. Watt and Nick and Joey Bosa.

2 – Amount of years Lamar Jackson has been in the NFL – far and away the most junior player to have ever been selected No. 1. The previous shortest tenure for a No. 1 selection was J.J. Watt, who claimed the top spot after his fifth season.

2 - Number of former Top 100 No. 1s still active, but not on the 2020 list: Cam Newton and Adrian Peterson.

2 - Amount of players who made the Top 100, but are still currently without a team: Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan

3 - The number of years for Tyrann Mathieu, Allen Robinson and Lavonte David in between selections as each of them were previously in the Top 100 in 2016 and ended their droughts this year.

4 – Number of rookies selected to the NFL 100: Nick Bosa, Josh Jacobs, D.K. Metcalf and Kyler Murray

4 - The final four NFL players to have been ranked in each Top 100: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald.

5 - Lamar Jackson is the fifth quarterback to be voted No. 1 in the Top 100.

7- Amount of Ravens and Saints on the list, as the teams tied for the most selections.

7 - George Kittle's ranking, which is the highest for a tight end in Top 100 history.

17 - Nick Bosa's ranking, which is the highest for a rookie defender in Top 100 history.

22 - Age of the youngest player on the list, of which there are four: Nick Bosa, Josh Jacobs, D.K. Metcalf and Kyler Murray. Jacobs, born Feb. 11, 1998 is the youngest of the Top 100.

23 - Age of Top 100 No. 1 Lamar Jackson, who's the youngest player to ever receive the honor. The previous youngest was J.J. Watt, who was 26 when he garnered the acclaim in 2015.

32 - Amount of first-timers on the 2020 Top 100, going from No. 99 Darren Waller all the way up to No. 1 Lamar Jackson with four rookies included.

42 - Age of the oldest player on the list, Tom Brady. Brady is one of just two Top 100 selections who are 40 or older. The other is Drew Brees, 41.

46 - The biggest drop for a player ranked last year and still ranked this year, which goes to former Rams and current Falcons running back Todd Gurley. Eagles DT Fletcher Cox fell 45 spots.

89 - The jump in ranking for Titans running back Derrick Henry, which is the largest leap up from a player ranked in 2019.

100 - The largest jump possible and a record that can only be equaled set by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the first player since the Top 100's inception in 2011 to go from unranked to No. 1. 

For a look at the complete list, click here.

Related Content

Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter
news

Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter

L.A Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that it's likely Tyrod Taylor will start to begin the season, but is confident Justin Herbert will learn quickly despite lost practice time.
All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA
news

All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA

All 32 infectious disease emergency response plans submitted by member clubs have been approved by the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
news

Sean Payton says he won't be surprised to see games affected by COVID-19

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the NFL had to suspend some games on the 2020 schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs won 40-26. (Paul Abell via AP)
news

Super Bowl LIV hero Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

Running back Damien Williams was a critical component to the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, but he will not be part of their repeat bid as he's decided to opt out. 
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) looks on during the the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson announces he tested positive for COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles have put Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and two other players on the reserve-COVID-19 list. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Roundup: Bengals expected to sign veteran QB Brandon Allen

Veteran QB Brandon Allen, who made his first start last season with the Broncos, is expected to sign with the Bengals this weekend, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source familiar with the situation.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) defends during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Falcons beat the Panthers 40-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Vic Beasley skips testing again, has not communicated with Titans

Tennessee still hasn't heard from Vic Beasley. The veteran pass rusher did not show up for COVID-19 testing again Wednesday, and there has been no communication with the team on why he's missed testing or where he is.
Giants OT Nate Solder announces he will opt out of 2020 season 
news

Giants OT Nate Solder announces he will opt out of 2020 season 

Giants left tackle Nate Solder announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be opting out of the 2020 NFL season.
Zac Taylor: Bengals trust rookie Joe Burrow to start right away 
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals trust rookie Joe Burrow to start right away 

While some rookies will see their snaps curtailed to open the season after the entire offseason program was wiped out, Joe Burrow will still start from the jump in Cincinnati.
Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room
news

Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room

The Detroit Lions showed off their updated locker room set up that is complete with plexiglass dividers to meet the league's COVID-19 requirements.
Lamar Jackson 'still hoping' Ravens add WR Antonio Brown
news

Lamar Jackson 'still hoping' Ravens add WR Antonio Brown

Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson spent a little bit of his offseason training with Antonio Brown. The reigning NFL MVP told reporters Wednesday he dreams of throwing to A.B., but while wearing purple and black.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL