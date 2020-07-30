Looking inside the numbers of the Top 100 Players of 2020

From No. 100 Lavonte David to No. 1 Lamar Jackson, the NFL "Top 100 Players of 2020" has counted down and arrived to crown the reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player as the top talent in the league, as voted by his peers.

There were superstars given their rightful due and plenty of snubs to argue about.

It was also a year in which three pairs of brothers were on the list, a couple of tight ends made some huge marks, a collection of youngsters made phenomenal first impressions and an overwhelming amount of dazzling debuts were had in the Top 100.

Here's a look at some interesting numbers within the Top 100:

0 - Combined amount of kickers and punters selected.

1 - Amount of undrafted free agents on the Top 100: Shaq Barrett.

1 - Number of centers to make the NFL Top 100. The Eagles' Jason Kelce is the only center, but is half of one of three sibling duos to make the list as he and brother Travis are accompanied by J.J. and T.J. Watt and Nick and Joey Bosa.

2 – Amount of years Lamar Jackson has been in the NFL – far and away the most junior player to have ever been selected No. 1. The previous shortest tenure for a No. 1 selection was J.J. Watt, who claimed the top spot after his fifth season.

2 - Number of former Top 100 No. 1s still active, but not on the 2020 list: Cam Newton and Adrian Peterson.

2 - Amount of players who made the Top 100, but are still currently without a team: Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan

3 - The number of years for Tyrann Mathieu, Allen Robinson and Lavonte David in between selections as each of them were previously in the Top 100 in 2016 and ended their droughts this year.

4 – Number of rookies selected to the NFL 100: Nick Bosa, Josh Jacobs, D.K. Metcalf and Kyler Murray

4 - The final four NFL players to have been ranked in each Top 100: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald.

5 - Lamar Jackson is the fifth quarterback to be voted No. 1 in the Top 100.

7- Amount of Ravens and Saints on the list, as the teams tied for the most selections.