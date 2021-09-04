Around the NFL

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Published: Sep 04, 2021 at 02:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A two-time Pro Bowler and a mainstay on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line who started for a decade, Tunch Ilkin has died at the age of 63.

Ilkin, a longtime Steelers radio analyst, announced in June that he was retiring to focus on his battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin. He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement through the team. "His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life. As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured, but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls.

"After his playing career, Tunch continued to make an impact in our community in so many ways. His efforts and dedication to the Light of Life was unparalleled, and his desire to always help others made everyone appreciate him.

"He was loved by his family, teammates, and friends. We were fortunate to have Tunch as a player and broadcaster for so many years. Our condolences to his entire family during this difficult time."

A native of Turkey, Ilkin was taken by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft and, after three seasons largely playing as a reserve, started 10 games for the Steelers in 1983 and thereafter became a pillar in the starting lineup through the 1992 season.

Ilkin played from 1980 through 1993. He was a member of the Steelers roster for the first 12 seasons of his NFL career and played his final year with the Green Bay Packers.

He was a Pro Bowler in 1988 and 1989, protecting quarterback Bubby Brister and paving the way for fullback Merril Hoge and tailback Tim Worley. All but one of Ilkin's seasons in Pittsburgh saw him play for Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll. His final season with the Steelers in 1992 was Hall of Famer Bill Cowher's first.

After his retirement from football, Ilkin moved into the broadcast booth. He spent the last 23 years as a broadcaster for the Steelers before having to give it up earlier this year.

Ilkin announced he had ALS in the autumn of 2020 but worked through the duration of the season.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW