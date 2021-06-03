Longtime Steelers broadcaster Tunch Ilkin retiring to fight ALS

Published: Jun 03, 2021 at 04:15 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS.

Ilkin, who played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980-1993 and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team, announced his decision Thursday.

The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman during his playing career, revealed his ALS diagnosis last fall but continued to work through the remainder of the 2020 season. ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease," Ilkin said in a statement. "I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time."

Copyright Associated Press 2021

Related Content

news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen: 'I don't think' Tom Brady was 100% last year

Tom Brady was undoubtedly the difference in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl march last season. And he wasn't even at his best. Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen says he doesn't think TB12 was 100% last year because of a nagging knee injury.
news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
news

Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to honor Ozzie Newsome by donating $4M to Maryland's four HBCUs

The Baltimore Ravens will honor former longtime general manager and Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome by making a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW