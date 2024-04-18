Longtime NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson transitioning to new role

"Our entire family is very proud of Derek's outstanding career as a college football official," Walt Anderson's statement read, in full. "We are excited to see him have the opportunity to contribute as an official at the NFL level. With Derek's promotion, I expect to begin the process of transitioning to a new role as an NFL Rules Analyst & Club Communications Liaison, where I will focus on communicating with the clubs during the week and with our broadcast partners on gamedays. While I will no longer be making officiating decisions, together with a variety of stakeholders I will continue to look for new and better ways to promote excellence in officiating performance. I welcome this challenge and look forward to the opportunity to support the men and women who do such a tremendous job officiating our game at every level."