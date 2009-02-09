Longtime college aide Michalczik will coach Raiders' offensive line

Published: Feb 09, 2009 at 11:29 AM

The Oakland Raiders have hired Jim Michalczik as their offensive line coach, the team announced Monday.

Michalczik has 18 seasons of collegiate coaching experience, including the past seven at the University of California. In 2008, he was the Golden Bears' assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

While at Cal, Michalczik mentored seven first-team all-conference selections, and the team produced seven 1,000-yard rushers and one 2,000-yard rusher.

Prior to joining the staff at California in 2002, Michalczik spent three seasons as offensive line, tight ends and special teams coach at Oregon State. He was the offensive line coach at Montana State from 1992 to 1998. From 1990 to 1991, Michalczik was defensive line coach at Miami.

Michalczik earned three letters as an offensive guard at Washington State. After completing his college career, he signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Michalczik fills the job previously held by Tom Cable, who became the Raiders' head coach last week.

