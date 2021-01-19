Longtime Bills DE Jerry Hughes finally finding playoff glory

"I'm glad you brought up Jerry, because he had a game-ball worthy performance; he did a terrific job for us in our playoff game versus the Ravens," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Monday. "One of those games that was a signature game, like you mentioned, just when we needed it. That quarterback (Baltimore's Lamar Jackson﻿) is so elusive ..."

"Jerry is Jerry, man," said safety Jordan Poyer﻿, who has been with the Bills since 2017, on Saturday. "He's been doing that for a long time. He comes to play every week, and he had a hell of a game (tonight). He was definitely a difference maker."

There was never any doubt that Hughes could make this sort of impact, but for years, Hughes often warred with himself. He had, shall we say, an alter ego: a Mr. Hyde to his Dr. Jekyll. Or, in this case, a "Gary" to his Jerry. At least, that's what former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams lovingly dubbed Hughes for those moments when he would rage at anyone -- teammates or the opposition -- who got on his other side.

Hughes now says he has become older and wiser, learning from guys like Williams, with whom he played from 2013 to '18, and another former teammate, Lorenzo Alexander, with whom he played from 2016 to '19, to become a more level-headed competitor, someone whom the coaching staff clearly leans on.

"His leadership, combined with the fact that he's out there every week, the way he practices, and he's been disruptive throughout our season," said Frazier, when asked if Hughes' ability to stay consistent without always popping on the stat sheet (he hasn't had double-digit sacks since 2014) is a sign of maturity. The coach added that while Hughes didn't always have week-in, week-out standout numbers in the regular season, "sometimes, at the defensive end position or D-line position, the hurries don't create the splash that a sack does, but those hurries, those getting the quarterback off his spot, those are impact plays for our defense, and Jerry has been doing that for us throughout the season."