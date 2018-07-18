Around the NFL

Long: 'No science' to Ben McAdoo's Eagles comments

Published: Jul 18, 2018 at 02:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ex-New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo came out strong last week in blasting most of the NFC East, which included questioning how Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would handle success.

Veteran Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long pushed back on McAdoo's comments.

"That's kind of a speculative statement, isn't it?" Long said during a call on behalf of the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive, via ESPN's Tim McManus. "There's no science as to who's going to handle success well or not handle success well. Certainly, no one's given any indication in our organization that we won't handle success well. I think it's a challenge for any team coming off a really great season like we had. That's why you don't see a lot of teams repeat. You don't see a lot of teams back deep in the playoffs. Continuity is one of the hardest things to come by in the NFL.

"Listen, that's his opinion. We don't play each other this year, right? At the end of the day, it's an opinion and he doesn't have to back that up. I respect his right to have an opinion -- he coached in the NFL -- but I mean, come on, there's no science to knowing who's going to handle success well or not."

The Eagles certainly have the talent to repeat as Super Bowl champs. On paper, Philly looks like it could be better than last season. Of course, games aren't played on paper. There is a bevy of questions -- as there are for every team -- the Eagles must contend with in 2018: How will Carson Wentz return from his ACL injury? Will Jason Peters return at full force? How will Michael Bennett fit in the defensive line rotation? Can Jay Ajayi carry a heavier workload? How will the linebacker corps shake out?

Long knows with training camp around the corner (Eagles report on July 25), it's time for players to put last season behind them and begin the 2018 grind.

"Yesterday I watched our fans, rightfully so, shutting down a street to watch the Super Bowl again on the big screen. That's awesome," Long said. "But as players, we need to separate ourselves from that, and we need to show up and realize we have a target on our back. And the hardest thing is, there's going to be reminders of how great we were last year all through the summer and even into the fall. They're going to lower the [championship] banner Week 1. And that is what it is. That has nothing to do with what we do Week 1 or Week 2 or all the way through Week 17. It doesn't give us a right to play in the postseason. It's totally irrelevant. But the fans should enjoy it. And we have to separate ourselves from that buzz that's going on that, deservedly so, the city gets to enjoy."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

After Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday following comments made about the team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to tell reporters if the veteran DE will play in the season finale.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE