Long: 'No science' to Ben McAdoo's Eagles comments

"Yesterday I watched our fans, rightfully so, shutting down a street to watch the Super Bowl again on the big screen. That's awesome," Long said. "But as players, we need to separate ourselves from that, and we need to show up and realize we have a target on our back. And the hardest thing is, there's going to be reminders of how great we were last year all through the summer and even into the fall. They're going to lower the [championship] banner Week 1. And that is what it is. That has nothing to do with what we do Week 1 or Week 2 or all the way through Week 17. It doesn't give us a right to play in the postseason. It's totally irrelevant. But the fans should enjoy it. And we have to separate ourselves from that buzz that's going on that, deservedly so, the city gets to enjoy."