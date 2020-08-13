Logan Ryan on wanting to be seen as a safety: I'm 'similar to a Tyrann Mathieu'

"When I came in the game eight years ago, no doubt I was more of a perimeter corner," Ryan said. "I got drafted to do it. I started games for New England, tons of them, on the outside matching up with (DeAndre) Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas and guys like that. But Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson, Ronde Barber, Champ Bailey, those are my idols. Those are my guys I model my game after. I work on my pass-rushing. I work on playing the nickel position. I've matched up with running backs, I've matched up the top tight ends, and I've matched with some of the receivers. So how could you say he plays this one position?

"That's what Charles Woodson, when he won Defensive Player of the Year, I think he opened my eyes to that, like this dude can make an impact covering the (Alvin) Kamaras and the (Christian) McCaffreys, covering the (Travis) Kelces and the (Darren) Wallers and also covering the Michael Thomases and the top receivers. So, they moved that guy around. I don't know what he labeled himself as. I don't think labels really help Charles Woodson. I don't think labels really tell the true story of Logan Ryan. ... I think Dean Pees, a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator in my opinion, moved me around from week to week in order to make an impact in order to get the guy with the ball, tackle it, go punch it out or go intercept it. How can we put you in a position to make plays? And that's what I was able to do."

Marketing himself as a safety is smart business for Ryan, especially as he loses a step on the outside.

In a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to potentially upend entire position groups, players with versatility like Ryan should be coveted. The veteran defensive back finding a landing spot could come down to money. Rapoport reported back in the spring that Ryan was seeking $10 million per year on a new deal. It's uncertain whether that desire has come down in the months he's been without a team.