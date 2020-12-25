Logan Ryan, Giants agree to three-year, $31 million contract

In what has been his first season playing the safety position, Ryan has proven to be a do-it-all playmaker. The eight-year veteran has 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and a sack so far in his first and only season with the Giants.

Considered one of this season's Pro Bowl snubs, Ryan's versatile play has not only shored up the Giants secondary but his leadership on the field is something first-year coach Joe Judge wants to maintain in New York. Ryan, a native of New Jersey, has now secured a home for the next three seasons.