Logan Ryan, Giants agree to three-year, $31 million contract

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan is having a Merry Christmas indeed.
Ryan has agreed to a three-year, $31 million deal with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The contract is worth $20 million in guaranteed money, according to Rapoport.
Ryan bet on himself in signing a one-year deal with the Giants just ahead of Week 1. The 29-year-old's stellar play on an improved Giants defense has earned him a great return.
In what has been his first season playing the safety position, Ryan has proven to be a do-it-all playmaker. The eight-year veteran has 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and a sack so far in his first and only season with the Giants.
Considered one of this season's Pro Bowl snubs, Ryan's versatile play has not only shored up the Giants secondary but his leadership on the field is something first-year coach Joe Judge wants to maintain in New York. Ryan, a native of New Jersey, has now secured a home for the next three seasons.