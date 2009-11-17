Lofty expectations have played into Ryan's sophomore struggles

» If you're looking for the reason the Panthers have been able to rebound from an 0-3 start and get back into playoff contention, look no further than DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. Carolina has rushed for 1,020 yards in its last five games (204.0 average), and the duo has been chiefly responsible for the surge. Williams has averaged 128.0 yards per game during the five-game stretch and topped the 100-yard mark in three of those contests. With the team on the verge of evening its record, expect the Panthers to continue to rely on their formidable rush attack.