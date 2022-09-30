Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out, RB D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons.

Coach Dan Campbell ruled out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) on Friday and added that running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

The absences take a lot of bite out of a Lions offense that has been explosive to start the 2022 campaign.

St. Brown ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions with 23 this season, netting 253 receiving yards (9th) and three receiving touchdowns (T-2nd). His 321 scrimmage yards are fourth-most by a WR entering Week 4.

With St. Brown out, Josh Reynolds and D.J. Chark should be the busiest Lions receivers Sunday against Seattle. Tight end T.J. Hockenson should also see additional targets.