Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out, RB D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons.

Coach Dan Campbell ruled out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) on Friday and added that running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

The absences take a lot of bite out of a Lions offense that has been explosive to start the 2022 campaign.

St. Brown ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions with 23 this season, netting 253 receiving yards (9th) and three receiving touchdowns (T-2nd). His 321 scrimmage yards are fourth-most by a WR entering Week 4.

With St. Brown out, Josh Reynolds and D.J. Chark should be the busiest Lions receivers Sunday against Seattle. Tight end T.J. Hockenson should also see additional targets.

Swift was limited in Week 3 at Minnesota due to a shoulder injury (7 carries for 31 yards, 3 catches for 15 yards). His absence Sunday wipes a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield. Jamaal Williams is in line for an increased workload, with Craig Reynolds likely seeing additional snaps versus Seattle.

