Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Lions could be without special teams coordinator Dave Fipp for Week 8 after he announced Thursday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Fipp told reporters via Zoom that he received the positive diagnosis on Tuesday. The 47-year-old coach said that he hopes to register two negative tests before Sunday.

Fipp, who is fully vaccinated, added that he's asymptomatic and wishes he could be with the team. "I feel terrible because I feel great," Fipp said, per the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit's special teams unit has been a rare bright spot for the club this season, with kicker Austin Seibert and punter Jack Fox ranking among the best at their respective positions. Against the Rams in Week 7, the Lions recovered an onside kick, converted four-of-four field goals and successfully pulled off not one but two fake punts, a testament to their preparation under Fipp's direction.

The Lions host the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

