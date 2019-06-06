Around the NFL

Lions sign WR Jermaine Kearse to one-year deal

Published: Jun 06, 2019
The Detroit Lions added wide receiver depth before breaking for the summer.

The Lions signed wideout Jermaine Kearse, the team announced. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Kearse's deal is for one year and worth a max $2.5 million.

The 29-year-old Kearse is well-versed in the offense of Detroit's new coordinator Darrell Bevell, having spent five seasons together in Seattle.

Kearse played the last two years with the New York Jets to mixed results. He was Gang Green's top wideout in 2017, but struggled last season, snagging just 37 receptions for 371 yards and one TD in 14 games.

In Detroit, Kearse will offer veteran depth behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. The ability to play both outside and the slot will give Kearse a leg up on making the team out of training camp next month. With Golladay and Jones nursing injuries this offseason, adding depth like Kearse was necessary for Detroit.

