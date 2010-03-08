Lions sign TE Heller, WR Clark, release DE White

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have re-signed tight end Will Heller to a three-year contract and signed free-agent wide receiver Brian Clark to a one-year deal.
Financial terms weren't disclosed Monday.
Heller joined the Lions before last season as an unrestricted free agent. He had 29 receptions, 296 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit.
The team said Clark, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last three seasons, will compete at the wide receiver position and contribute on special teams.
The Lions also released defensive end Dewayne White, who started 30 games in three seasons with the team.
