Lions sign TE Heller, WR Clark, release DE White

Published: Mar 08, 2010 at 09:46 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have re-signed tight end Will Heller to a three-year contract and signed free-agent wide receiver Brian Clark to a one-year deal.

Financial terms weren't disclosed Monday.

Heller joined the Lions before last season as an unrestricted free agent. He had 29 receptions, 296 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit.

The team said Clark, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last three seasons, will compete at the wide receiver position and contribute on special teams.

The Lions also released defensive end Dewayne White, who started 30 games in three seasons with the team.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year contract worth up to $12 million

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.
news

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

With a quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he enjoyed Malik Willis' performance against the New England Patriots.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 