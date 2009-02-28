 Skip to main content
Lions sign RB Morris along with CB King

Published: Feb 28, 2009 at 06:20 AM

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Maurice Morris to a three-year deal and cornerback Eric King to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deals with the free agents on Saturday.

Morris' deal is worth close to $7 million, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

Morris rushed for 574 yards and caught 19 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle in 2008.

King spent the last three seasons with Tennessee, and was placed on injured reserve in November.

