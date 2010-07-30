Lions sign RB Best to five-year deal, hope to lock up Suh soon

"I think our No. 1 improvement over this offseason has been at quarterback," Schwartz said. "Matt has spent every day of our offseason program as our No. 1 quarterback, both on the field and in the film room. Last year, he had to go through the draft process, win the job and deal with all of the distractions of being a rookie. This summer, he hasn't had the distractions, and he hasn't had to worry about his role. He's our starter."