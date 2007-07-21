Lions sign G Ramirez to 3-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -The Detroit Lions signed guard Manny Ramirez, their fourth-round draft pick, to a three-year contract Wednesday.
The Texas Tech offensive lineman was taken by the Lions with the 117th pick overall in April's draft. Detroit traded two fifth-round choices to St. Louis to move back up into the fourth round and draft Ramirez.
Signing Ramirez was among several moves the team has made to strengthen its offensive line, devastated last year by injuries. Detroit also signed free agent guard Edwin Mulitalo and traded Dre' Bly to Denver for tackle George Foster.