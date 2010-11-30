Lions seeking revenge on Bears for Week 1 loss

The storyline
Calvin Johnson and the Lions suffered one of the more heartbreaking, arcane losses in NFL history at Chicago in Week 1. They are still piling up yards, but face a reborn Bears defense.
Why you should watch
The good Jay Cutler is suddenly outshining the bad. The Bears are running the ball with more energy and thrust in the last month ... But Ndamukong Suh is gonna test that soft offensive line.
Did you know?
Bears running back Matt Forte has five touchdowns in five career games against the Lions. ... Chicago's Devin Hester leads the NFC in punt return average (14.8 yards). ... Detroit's Suh leads all rookies with eight sacks.