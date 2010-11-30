Lions seeking revenge on Bears for Week 1 loss

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:08 PM

The storyline
Calvin Johnson and the Lions suffered one of the more heartbreaking, arcane losses in NFL history at Chicago in Week 1. They are still piling up yards, but face a reborn Bears defense.

Why you should watch
The good Jay Cutler is suddenly outshining the bad. The Bears are running the ball with more energy and thrust in the last month ... But Ndamukong Suh is gonna test that soft offensive line.

Did you know?
Bears running back Matt Forte has five touchdowns in five career games against the Lions. ... Chicago's Devin Hester leads the NFC in punt return average (14.8 yards). ... Detroit's Suh leads all rookies with eight sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 & Divisional Round recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE