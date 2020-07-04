Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

Backfield help has officially arrived for Detroit.

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round.

The Lions' first-round selection, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, still remains to be signed as do the majority of the league's first-round selections. Okudah was taken third overall.

Swift enters the league on the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns for Georgia, concluding his career there with 1,218 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in his junior year.

Meanwhile, the Lions haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013.

Last year's team-high runner was Kerryon Johnson, who had 403 yards in eight games, concluding his second season in Detroit early as he's played in only 18 games over his first two years.