Lions-Seahawks Monday night fantasy preview

This is the most frustrating fantasy backfield that shouldn't be frustrating at all. Joique Bell continues to see plenty of touches and snaps, despite a 1.1 YPC carry average, though he's officially been ruled out for this contest. Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick are proving their worth, but with limited touches both are hard to start in fantasy. Hopefully we get some clarity soon, but until we do the latter RBs are flex plays at best, but probably not this week against the staunch Seattle defense. Could this be the week we see more from Zach Zenner? The preseason superstar could go a long way to stopping this Joique Bell madness with a decent showing on Monday night.