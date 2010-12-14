Lions' Schwartz says LB Johnson could play on Sunday

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 12:50 AM

This past Sunday linebacker Landon Johnson was carted off Ford Field in Detroit on a backboard. This coming Sunday, he could be back in the lineup for the Lions, coach Jim Schwartz said Monday, via the Detroit Free-Press.

Schwartz said Johnson, the Lions' leading tackler, did not sustain a concussion and had feeling in all of his extremities when he left the field. Johnson was released from a Detroit area hospital Sunday night.

"Guys go through a lot of different things in game with stingers and losing strength in arms and things like that, and his was, obviously, a little bit more significant than that," Schwartz said. "But it doesn't surprise me that he bounced back quickly from it and there was no damage that (was long-term)."

Meanwhile, Schwartz did not name a starting quarterback but indicated Matthew Stafford and Shaun Hill are on track for their returns from injury. Hill, who has a finger injury, is closer to taking the field than Stafford, who is overcoming his second sprained shoulder of the season.

Cornerback Brandon McDonald, who broke a forearm in Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers, had surgery, and Schwartz said he will be placed on injured reserve.

