Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number.

The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

The Alabama product officially switched his number Wednesday, but not before first reaching out to Stafford. Williams was seeking a single-digit number and sent a text to Stafford as an act of courtesy before making the switch, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Williams wore another single digit -- No. 1 -- during his one season at Alabama, and sported No. 6 in his preceding time at Ohio State. He'll turn back toward a lone number in Detroit, boosting expectations that were already high for a first-round selection.