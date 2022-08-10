Around the NFL

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Published: Aug 10, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number.

The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

The Alabama product officially switched his number Wednesday, but not before first reaching out to Stafford. Williams was seeking a single-digit number and sent a text to Stafford as an act of courtesy before making the switch, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Williams wore another single digit -- No. 1 -- during his one season at Alabama, and sported No. 6 in his preceding time at Ohio State. He'll turn back toward a lone number in Detroit, boosting expectations that were already high for a first-round selection.

Williams didn't speak on the matter because he's not practicing while still working toward returning from an ACL tear suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship. We'll hear his thoughts on the matter at some point, and if anything, the number change signals a shift from the Stafford era -- which ended in 2021 when the Lions traded him to the Rams -- to the new chapter in Detroit.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation

Mitch Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the Steelers' QB competition, but for how long will he maintain the job? What was Bucs CB Carlton Davis thinking when lining up versus Tyreek Hill in today's joint practice with Miami? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

Packers confident in offensive line depth as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins inch closer toward return

The Packers are missing their top two offensive linemen. It's not ideal, but it also might not be for long. Brian Gutekunst is encouraged by the progress made by both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to Jason Kelce's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful for Week 1. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Wednesday.

news

Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game, Friday against the Browns.

news

Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener; Pete Carroll says QB battle will 'take some time'

Geno Smith will get the first crack at winning the Seahawks' starting quarterback gig. The veteran will start Seattle's first preseason game Saturday against the Steelers.

news

Ravens RB Justice Hill 'a lot more confident' coming off season-ending Achilles injury

The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is finally getting healthy a year after the position was decimated by injuries, and RB Justice Hill is feeling "a lot more confident" about his abilities as he returns from his Achilles injury.

news

Bengals plan on moving Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' to exploit defenses in Year 2

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar rookie season, and Cincinnati plans to keep the ball rolling by moving him all over the field in 2022.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Dan Campbell is the players' coach

The "Hard Knocks" fun began on Tuesday night with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell taking center stage. Brendan Walker recaps the season premier.

news

Saints' Taysom Hill on switch to TE: 'This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team'

Having long aspired to play quarterback, Taysom Hill changing to play as a tight end is not what the Saints' Swiss army knife was hoping for, but he's going full speed ahead in his latest task.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW