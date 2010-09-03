Lions rookie Suh slapped with $7,500 fine for hit on Browns QB

The NFL fined Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh $7,500 on Friday for his roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme in a preseason game.
Suh, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, grabbed Delhomme's face mask and twisted it, then wrapped his arms around the quarterback's head and slammed him to the ground during the second quarter of last Saturday's game.
Suh later said he didn't know Delhomme had thrown the ball before he hit him.
"I was just going after the ball, and I had no clue that he had gotten rid of it," he said.
Delhomme got up waving his arms in protest, and Suh was assessed a 15-yard penalty.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz wouldn't share his thoughts about the fine during his Friday news conference. "It's not my job to comment on fines," he said. "(Suh) got flagged and it cost us 15 yards."
Browns coach Eric Mangini said this week he didn't believe the former Nebraska standout intended to injure Delhomme.
Suh isn't the only NFL player lighter in the wallet this week.
A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Friday that Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards has been fined $5,000 for a late hit on quarterback Matt Hasselback in Saturday's preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The source also said that New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle was fined $7,500 for his illegal hit on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mark Clayton on Saturday. Rolle's hit caused a concussion and neck injury for Clayton.
