Lions rookie RB Best leaves game with toe injury

Published: Sep 26, 2010 at 10:48 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahvid Best left Sunday's game at Minnesota with pain in his right big toe in the third quarter and didn't return.

After five touchdowns and 268 yards from scrimmage in his first two NFL games, Best was limited to 26 yards rushing on seven attempts and two catches for 13 yards by the Vikings.

Coach Jim Schwartz said Best was also bothered by his toe in the season opener two weeks ago, but Best said this was a "totally new" injury.

"I got tackled on a pass I caught over the middle," Best said. "They wrapped me up and tackled me, and I got up and my toe wasn't feeling right."

Best was the 30th pick in the first round of the draft, a selection acquired from the Vikings in a draft-day trade.

