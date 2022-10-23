Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions will be without their top running back on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift is officially inactive for the Lions' Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This will be Swift's third consecutive game missed due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was a limited participant all week heading into Sunday's matchup.

Hoping to get Swift back after the Lions' bye week, Detroit will instead rely once again on running backs Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds.

The last time Swift stepped on the field was back in Week 3 against the Vikings, where he saw limited action for seven carries for 31 yards, including three catches for 15 yards.

Swift has rushed 27 times this season for 231 yards and a touchdown in three games.