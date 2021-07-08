Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

Around the NFL

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics.

Gonzalez qualified to represent Colombia in the 400-meter hurdles. She holds the nation's record in the event at 55.68 seconds. Gonzalez is a dual citizen with her father born in Colombia and her mother born in the United States.

Quarterbacks report for Lions training camp on July 23. The first practice is July 28. Round 1 of the women's 400 hurdles is slated to run Saturday, July 31.

"My goal for this Olympics is to get to the final," Gonzalez told Chris Burke of The Athletic. "We'll have three rounds -- the first round of 40, second of probably 24 and then third round of eight. I'm trying to be in the top eight. That's my goal for this year."

The women's 400 hurdles final is set to take place Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Blough said Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been supportive and would try to ensure the QB could watch his wife run, regardless of the timing of her heats.

"There's been some excitement, man," Blough said. "The quarterbacks have been so great encouraging her. [QB coach] Mark Brunell always asks how she's doing, what's the update. The quarterbacks have gotten pretty close, pretty quick -- it's a small room, so it makes it easy. They were pumped, to say the least. The group message was on fire when I let them know it was official. Dan [Campbell] has been fantastic accommodating us.

"It's always fun when the guys figure out my wife is faster than me. They enjoy following her. [Receiver] Tom Kennedy has probably watched as many races as anybody. He's one of our good friends."

In two seasons in Detroit, Blough has made six appearances, including five starts as a rookie in 2019. He famously got the Lions off to a hot start in the 2019 Thanksgiving game against Chicago -- including his first completion going for a 75-yard TD to ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ -- before Detroit collapsed down the stretch. Blough is 0-5 as a starter.

At training camp, Blough is expected to battle with ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ for backup duties behind starting QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿.

Blough will be rooting his wife on from afar.

"She'll get to be with other Colombian athletes and there's American athletes she'll know," he told Burke. "It stinks that we can't be there to support her, but we know she's in good hands and she's going to go and crush it and come back.

"That's kind of been the story of our relationship, long distance. Sometimes, she's gone for a few weeks; sometimes, I'm gone for a few weeks. We know how each other operates. It stinks we can't be there to support her, but she knows we'll all be watching. Carrollton, Texas, will probably have the biggest viewing for the 400 hurdles."

