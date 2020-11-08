Lions QB Matthew Stafford ready to go after week in isolation

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 05:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford flew private to Minnesota and is expected to start Sunday against the Vikings, despite spending the entire week in isolation and being unable to practice after close contact with a person unaffiliated with team who tested positive for COVID-19.

That doesn't mean Stafford didn't get any reps, though.

According to sources, Stafford received the Lions' practice script each morning and participated in every meeting virtually. He was able to watch practice nearly live, thanks to a system that logs video of each play as they happen.

Detroit has video boards that log practice as it happens and players on the field can see their rep instantaneously. Stafford had access to that, as well.

Then, during the Lions' usual blitz pickup exercise Friday, Stafford's computer was hooked up to large concert-style PA speakers so he could lead the drill. Still quarantined and watching via Zoom, Stafford called out the protections and checks against whatever defense was dialed up, and the rest of the offense communicated the call as if Stafford were in the indoor practice facility with them.

Does it get any more 2020 than that?

Stafford's "high-risk" close contact with an individual close to his family was on Monday. Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, he had to isolate for five days. That meant he wasn't allowed to travel with the Lions on Saturday or rejoin the team until his latest PCR test result came back from a lab Sunday morning.

Instead, Stafford – who was officially activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon – took a private plane to Minnesota. He was forced to stay in a different area of the team hotel, and has had no interaction with anyone on the team.

The Lions are in the COVID-19 intensive protocols, anyway, so all the meetings have been virtual. He's been fully engaged mentally, just hasn't been able to do it physically.

Backups Chase Daniel and David Blough took the actual, real-life practice reps during the week. But, as long as his latest test comes back negative Sunday morning, it'll be Stafford under center for a big NFC North game against the Vikings.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Bucs GM Jason Licht on Antonio Brown: "He's just so explosive"

For the good on the field, and for the bad off the field, Antonio Brown's return to the NFL generated endless headlines. Now, as he is set to return Sunday night against the Saints, Tampa Bay's top evaluator weighed in on what he's like now that he's back on the field.
news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
news

Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended. The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL