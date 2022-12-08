Lions QB Jared Goff: 'I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now'

Viewed by many as a bridge to the Detroit Lions' hopeful quarterback of the future, Jared Goff has turned in some rather terrific outings in the interim.

The Lions have won four of their last five, with a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills mixed in. Coming off a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best fourth game in a row, Goff has been a catalyst and believes it's because he's playing as well as he ever has in his seven-season career.

"I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now," Goff said Wednesday, via the team website's Tim Twentyman.

It's a strong statement from the former No. 1 overall pick, who has two Pro Bowl seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams on his resume. It's also a strong endorsement of first-year Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

"I'm starting to settle in a little bit and Ben and I have a good thing going," Goff said. "Still a lot of work to do, and we can always improve, but I am comfortable and hope to continue that through the season."

Heading into a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (10-2), the Lions (5-7) boast the NFL's No. 6 scoring offense and No. 8 passing offense. Goff, whose 95.7 passer rating is 11th in the league and the best he's tallied since his 2018 Super Bowl campaign with the Rams, has Detroit in a realistic spot to earn its first winning season since 2017 and perhaps its first playoff berth since 2016.

A major reason for that has been Goff's care with the ball.

He hasn't thrown a pick in four games running, which, as aforementioned, is the best streak of ball security in his career. For the season, Goff has completed 263 of 405 passes (64.9%) for 3,022 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.