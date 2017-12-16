Lions maul Bears, stay alive in postseason hunt

Next up for the Lions are their fellow felines to the south, the Cincinnati Bengals, whose season is over and whose coach is fixated on his own mortality, and the Green Bay Packers. If Aaron Rodgers proves this week that he is fully healthy and ready to lead the Pack on a charge toward the postseason, it'll be hard for Detroit not to look ahead toward their Week 17 clash with their North rivals. The Lions still need a lot of help -- calling all Rams, Raiders, Buccaneers! -- to sneak into the top six, but Jim Caldwell's cats are controlling what they can control.