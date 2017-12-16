Around the NFL

Lions maul Bears, stay alive in postseason hunt

Published: Dec 16, 2017 at 11:37 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Two down, two to go. The Detroit Lions (8-6) kept their playoff hopes alive and took care of business, cruising past the Chicago Bears (4-10), 20-10 in the undercard of Week 15's Saturday doubleheader. Here's what we learned:

  1. Two weeks ago, at 6-6 following a blowout loss in Baltimore, Detroit resolved that it needed to go undefeated in its final four games to even sniff the postseason. So far, so good. The Lions mauled Chicago on Saturday afternoon, moving to 8-6 and guaranteeing consecutive seasons with a .500 record or better for the first time since 1999-2000.

The formula was familiar. Matthew Stafford (75.8 comp. pct., 237 yards, two TDs) carried an offense with an inconsistent running game via his laser arm and mobility, spreading the ball around to a bevy of targets -- seven receivers had at least three catches! No need for a fourth-quarter comeback this time, as Detroit went into the final frame with a 20-3 lead after its defense forced two Mitchell Trubisky turnovers in the third quarter.

Next up for the Lions are their fellow felines to the south, the Cincinnati Bengals, whose season is over and whose coach is fixated on his own mortality, and the Green Bay Packers. If Aaron Rodgers proves this week that he is fully healthy and ready to lead the Pack on a charge toward the postseason, it'll be hard for Detroit not to look ahead toward their Week 17 clash with their North rivals. The Lions still need a lot of help -- calling all Rams, Raiders, Buccaneers! -- to sneak into the top six, but Jim Caldwell's cats are controlling what they can control.

  1. This was not a good day for Detroit's injury-riddled offensive line. Already down starting center Travis Swanson and right tackle Ricky Wagner, the Lions lost guard T.J. Lang to a lingering foot injury against Chicago, rendering the right side of their offensive line scabby. The result? Stafford was sacked four times by Chicago's top-10 front seven and left the field holding his left shoulder after falling hard on a fourth-quarter QB hit. Adding injury to injury, starting running back Theo Riddick (49 yards) and wideout T.J. Jones (TD) left with respective wrist and shoulder injuries.
  1. We're playing the waiting game with Mitchell Trubisky. Waiting for him to put two stellar games together in a row. Waiting for the Bears to give him a larger role in the offense -- Tru's 78 attempts in two weeks say that wait is over. Waiting for the inevitable new regime to come in and transform the raw rookie's trajectory. Until then, the viewing public must take what Trubisky gives them, the good and the bad. For every tight-window conversion on third-and-18, dubbed a "big ol balls throw" by an injured teammate, there's an overambitious and costly interception, or three. The risky Trubisky finished with a fine line -- 314 yards, TD, three INTs -- but couldn't do enough to avoid yet another loss, his seventh as a starter.

"He was staring down a lot of things," Lions cornerback Darius Slay said of Trubisky's play to NBC's Heather Cox after the win. "My whole game plan was trust my first instinct and go [because he's] looking at it and that's what I did." Speaking of the corner...

  1. Big Play Slay continued his career year Saturday, recording his league-high sixth and seventh interceptions. Slay had six picks in his first four seasons combined, but in the second season of a four-year pact with Detroit, has developed into a ball-hawk cornerback, surrendering the 10th-worst passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. With Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs, who had an interception of his own, his second in as many weeks, Detroit's cornerback group is one of the league's most underrated.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW