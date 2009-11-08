Lions linebacker Sims sidelined by hamstring injury in loss

Published: Nov 08, 2009 at 11:31 AM

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Ernie Sims left during the third quarter of Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury suffered trying to track down Seattle running back Julius Jones.

Sims appeared to hurt his right leg, although the Lions didn't specify the injury. He did not return to the game.

Sims was chasing Jones at the front-end of a screen pass that went for 49 yards. After laying on the field for several minutes, Sims slowly walked to the Lions bench. He had three tackles.

He was replaced by DeAndre Levy.

Detroit cornerback William James was also shaken up later in the quarter after a hard collision with receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. He returned in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

