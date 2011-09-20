Lions keep climbing after impressive start to season

Like Buffalo, another 2-0 start that no one expected -- except colleague Michael Lombardi. If you picked up Rex Grossman on the fantasy waiver wire -- like I told you to on Fantasy Live -- then you are one smart dude or dudette (then again, I recommended benching Ray Rice in Week 1). On another note, how about going for the touchdown on fourth-and-three from the 18 late in the fourth quarter, when nearly every other team in the league would have just tried to get the first down? Just when you thought everything was a pleasant anomaly in Redskins-land, DeAngelo Hall got burned by 20 yards for a touchdown. So don't fret, things are still as they should be.