Lions keep climbing after impressive start to season

Week 2 gave us more surprises and, once again, made the burden of producing NFL.com's Power Rankings almost too much to bear. What to do with the upstart Bills? Or the new "Silver Rush?" How about the Cowboys, who won despite having injuries to their starting quarterback, two wide receivers, tight end and tailback?
Spoiler Alert: One team that didn't move was Atlanta. A team that ekes out a home win over a third-string quarterback and has given up the most points in its conference doesn't deserve a top 10 ranking.
To be sure, there are some surprises. That doesn't include the Big Two -- the Pack and Pats -- who remain perched where they've been since preseason. But considering the suddenly suspect Green Bay defense, the arguments can start right at the top.