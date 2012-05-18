Lions' Johnson homers at Comerica

DETROIT (AP) - Calvin Johnson has gone deep again - and this time he wasn't looking over his shoulder for one of Matthew Stafford's passes.
The star wide receiver from the Detroit Lions took a few swings at Comerica Park on Friday night before the Tigers hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Johnson even hit one ball over the fence in left field. Johnson, who played baseball in high school, also threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game.
Johnson said if he had tried to play another sport professionally other than football, it would have been baseball. He says he's a Tigers fan and tries to get to the ballpark when he can.