Around the NFL

Lions' Jim Caldwell: Stop asking about my job status

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 12:32 AM

Jim Caldwell would like you to stop asking about his job status, if that's OK.

"You must be fixated on that or something, aren't you?" Caldwell said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. "That must be of high importance to you. I don't think about it as much as you do. Seriously. Why even talk about it? What sense does it make? You write what you want to write in that regard."

In fairness to the reporter, Caldwell was asked about his status in a positive way. He has won two games in a row over two good football teams, effectively dampening the dumpster fire for a few weeks while the Lions get their general manager search rolling.

Also in fairness to all reporters who cover Caldwell, the coach does not always understand the primary functions and motives of the press.

That being said, Caldwell has been a trooper through all of this, even if some of his current situation was his own fault. As former Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan said on NFL Network this past weekend during an extensive pregame guest spot, firings in the NFL are by far the worst part of the job. There is a human element to job transactions that are rarely understood by fans who just want their team to play better. Families are uprooted, kids change schools at pivotal times in their lives.

Imagine walking into work every day and having a co-worker ask: You think you'll be canned this week?

It adds an element of stress and aggravation to the job that contributes to moments like these. Even if Caldwell can't salvage this season, the fact that Detroit beat Oakland and Green Bay in consecutive weeks says a lot about the preparation he's still willing to put in.

Some coaches may have been at Kinko's all week sending out resumes. When a person starts getting asked about their job security, it's one of the two choices they have.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More