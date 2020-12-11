Lions interview three internal candidates for general manager job

The Detroit Lions' search for their next general manager started in earnest after firing Bob Quinn less than a fortnight ago.

The team announced Friday it conducted interviews with three internal candidates this week: Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman.

O'Brien, in his fourth season in Detroit, was Quinn's No. 2. The VP of player personnel, O'Brien has worked in the front office of four different teams, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City and New England, in his 18 years in the NFL.

Newmark has spent 25 years in the NFL, 23 with the Lions' personnel department. He's spent the last four years as the Lions director of player personnel.

Another long-time staple in Detroit, Lohman is in his 14th seasons with the Lions. He was named director of pro scouting in 2019.

The trio marks just the beginning of owner Sheila Ford Hamp's search for the next leader of the Lions. The process of interviewing external candidates should begin in the coming weeks. Interviewing candidates currently employed by one of the 31 other NFL teams can't commence until after the regular season concludes.