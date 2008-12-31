Lions interested in interviewing Vikings defensive coordinator Frazier

Published: Dec 31, 2008 at 11:06 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Detroit Lions are interested in speaking to Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their vacant head-coaching job.

On Wednesday, Vikings coach Brad Childress confirmed the contact by the Lions, who fired coach Rod Marinelli after an NFL-worst 0-16 finish. Childress said no date had been set for an interview with Frazier, who was passed over by the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins last offseason after interviewing for their head-coaching jobs.

Childress said no other teams had called about Frazier, who's in his second season leading a defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL for three straight years.

The first defensive coordinator Childress hired was Mike Tomlin, who left after one season to become the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

