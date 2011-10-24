Lions hope again-ailing QB Stafford can practice Wednesday

Published: Oct 24, 2011 at 08:16 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Matthew Stafford watch is back on in Detroit.

Stafford is day to day after hurting his right ankle late in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Monday that Stafford wore a protective boot after the game. Schwartz wouldn't go into any details about X-rays or an MRI, but he did hint any tests that might have been done weren't overly worrisome.

"If they were, he would be more than day to day," Schwartz said. "If he had a broken bone, he would be more than day to day."

Stafford's fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 90 seconds remaining Sunday, and he came hobbling off. He had his ankle taped and said later that he would have tried to go back in, but Detroit never got the ball back.

Stafford wasn't in the locker room Monday when it was open to reporters.

Schwartz had said after the game that the team would look at Stafford's ankle and knee. Schwartz said Monday the ankle was the main issue.

"We will see where he is on Wednesday, and hopefully we can get him back on the practice field, but he is no more than day to day," Schwartz said.

The Lions play at Denver next weekend.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft, got off to a brilliant start this season but has been dogged by injury problems throughout his short career. He played in just three games last season because of shoulder problems. He also missed some time as a rookie with an injured right knee.

