Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

Published: Jan 29, 2021 at 06:12 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A list of well-known names among the developing Detroit Lions coaching staff continues to grow.

The Lions announced Friday they have hired former Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans head coach Dom Capers as the team's senior defensive assistant.

Capers' 35th season coaching in the NFL will take place in Detroit in a capacity he previously assumed in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2020 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Capers, 70, joins a coaching staff under rookie head coach Dan Campbell that includes notables such as Anthony Lynn, Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Aaron Glenn. Glenn was a Pro Bowl player under Capers for the Texans.

Prior to his aforementioned seasons with the Jaguars and Vikings, Capers was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2009-2017, so he knows the NFC North well.

Capers was the first head coach in franchise history for the Panthers and Texans and will now lend more seasoning to Campbell's staff, which is brimming with experience and name recognition.

