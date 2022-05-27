Around the NFL

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

Published: May 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In a 2022 NFL Draft marked by unpredictability, Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as one of the most polished and secure selections.

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick has been as advertised.

"His approach is everything we thought it would be," Campbell told reporters Thursday amid organized team activities. "He's in the meeting rooms, he's attentive, he's wanting to learn, he's taking it all in, he's doing what's asked of him. And then it's trial by fire, like the rest of them, 'I gotta learn from my mistakes.' He's been all business."

After the Jacksonville Jaguars spent the No. 1 overall selection on Travon Walker, Campbell and the Lions wasted no time in taking the University of Michigan product.

In 2021, Hutchinson keyed a Wolverines resurgence when he posted 14 sacks (second in the Power 5), was the Lombardi Award (nation's top lineman) winner and the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

It's seemingly a no-brainer that Hutchinson will start right out of the gates, but Campbell underscored that the Lions weren't rushing anything where their first-rounder is concerned.

At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Hutchinson has the strength to transfer quickly to the pro level, but there's room for growth in that aspect, according to his coach. Nonetheless, Campbell believes Hutchinson is as close as it gets to a surefire success story.

"You can never tell for sure, but I would say this -- it's one of the reasons why we wanted to pick this guy, is his DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful," Campbell said. "And he's got enough ability and enough strength, he certainly does, to go out there and help us and help us win some games. Now, when will that be? How fast will that be? I don't know. I know this, we're not going to put him out there until he's ready. He's going to have to show it to us. But we'll see how it goes. Again, we're Day Two into OTAs, so."

Getting Hutchinson up to speed in the Motor City could very well be accelerated by who he's facing each day in practice.

Hutchinson will square off with Lions offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, Detroit's first-rounder last year, on a daily basis. Hardly an enviable position for any defensive end, but in Hutchinson's case it should make for some most valuable experience.

"I think this is where Hutch is gonna have a big advantage, is the fact that he's gonna have to go against Sewell and Decker every day," Campbell said. "I think that's huge. I think that'll play more into his development than a lot of other things. So, I feel like he's going to be going against quality tackles, so that in and of itself is, I think, can [accelerate] his progression."

It's too early for pronouncements on how Hutchinson will fare in his rookie season, but so far he's everything his head coach expected him to be.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

news

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas (ankle) 'not ready yet,' expects Saints WR to be ready for training camp

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with ankle injuries, is still unable to participate in practice. Will he be ready by late July?

news

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

news

Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

With starter Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens signed a backup quarterback on Thursday in veteran Brett Hundley.

news

Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made it known this week that he doesn't really care about doubters heading into the season and shared that rookie WR Christian Watson "has the total package."

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on stepping into No. 1 role: 'I've been ready'

With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' anointed No. 1 receiver and he's elated at the proposition.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is happy to have Nick Foles as his backup QB, and the former Super Bowl MVP is "grateful" to be in Indy and back with his former offensive coordinator.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW