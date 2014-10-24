Around the NFL

Lions GM Martin Mayhew mum on Megatron's future

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 01:45 AM

Martin Mayhew isn't a stranger to trade deadline deals, but now that his team is a front-runner, he expects the Lions to be quiet come Tuesday.

"I know we kind of talk to everybody around the league, get calls from different teams and things like that," the general manager told reporters in London on Thursday. "But I don't anticipate us making any moves at the trade deadline."

Mayhew seemed to almost immediately dismiss the possibility of dealing Ndamukong Suh, who will almost certainly depart in free agency this offseason. He sidestepped questions about Calvin Johnson altogether.

Though Johnson is not a trade target, the 29-year-old is banged up and expected to count for $20 million against the team's salary cap in 2015. In 2016, according to the Detroit Free Press, that number inflates to $24 million.

"You're asking me a hypothetical question," Mayhew said, when asked about any thoughts on Johnson's future.

Mayhew's recent interview previews what should be an interesting calendar year for the Lions, starting with the trade deadline. With big-time stars, some aging and some with one foot out the door, requiring attention, all eyes will be on the Lions general manager.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

