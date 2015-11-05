Lions fire GM Martin Mayhew, president Tom Lewand

The news comes just a week after the team dismissed offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and installed Jim Bob Cooter in the same role. The Lions went on to get pummeled 45-10 in London by the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 1-7, leaving many to wonder if head coach Jim Caldwell was next in the purge. Instead, ownership was looking at the offices on the next floor up. Caldwell has been told he is still the team's coach, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ford later confirmed that changes won't be made to the coaching staff.