Lions fans donate to Deshaun Watson's charity in droves after Texans' win

It's happening again.

One of the league's best trends is now occurring in Detroit, where Lions fans are giving to the charity of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as a thank you for his role in Thursday's win. Watson was near-flawless on Thanksgiving with a multi-score victory over Detroit that clinched the firing of head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.

The Lions cleaned house on Saturday.

Just like Bills fans giving to ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s charity after the then-Bengals QB helped them reach the playoffs, and just like Bills fans (again) giving to ﻿Josh Allen﻿'s charity to honor his grandmother, now it's Lions fans.

As a show of appreciation for Watson's four-touchdown performance, countless Lions fans had given to the Deshaun Watson Foundation -- totaling $1070 as of Sunday morning. Watson’s foundation is dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," according to its website.

Many fans donated $13 for Patricia's 13 wins against 29 losses.